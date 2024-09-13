Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Insider Michael(Mike) Utsler Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) insider Michael(Mike) Utsler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.03 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of A$140,600.00 ($93,733.33).

Santos Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39.

Santos Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Santos’s previous Interim dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 25th. Santos’s payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

