SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in SAP by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in SAP by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 129,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $221.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.08.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

