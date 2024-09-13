SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 17.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $221.01 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $221.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.