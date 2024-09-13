Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SOAGY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $83.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.