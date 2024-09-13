Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $6.67

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $7.00. Sasol shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 167,057 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 819.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 148.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Sasol by 247.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 3,112.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

