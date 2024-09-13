Saunders International Limited (SND) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on October 14th

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 15th. This is a boost from Saunders International’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Saunders International Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28.
Saunders International Company Profile
