Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Update

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Savills Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SVLPF remained flat at $16.15 during midday trading on Friday. Savills has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40.
Savills Company Profile
