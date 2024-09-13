Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Update

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVLPF remained flat at $16.15 during midday trading on Friday. Savills has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

