Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.03.

Tesla Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $229.81 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $734.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.