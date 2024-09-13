Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $4,236,400.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,050,446.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $257.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.75 and a 200-day moving average of $314.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.10, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

