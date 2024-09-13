Scarborough Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Scarborough Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $325.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $247.52 and a one year high of $332.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.94.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

