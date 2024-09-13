Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes $889,000 Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGEB. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:IGEB opened at $46.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

