Scholtz & Company LLC Buys 1,059 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up 1.3% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 255.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock worth $201,708 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $68.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

