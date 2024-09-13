Scholtz & Company LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital comprises 2.0% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 9.8% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $541,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 143.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OWL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.