Scholtz & Company LLC Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Scholtz & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $2,442,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,059,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,169,000 after buying an additional 36,474 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $291.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

