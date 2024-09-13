Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Schrödinger

Schrödinger Trading Up 0.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

Shares of SDGR opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,393 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 213.5% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after buying an additional 2,131,724 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,612,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 53.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,228,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,752,000 after buying an additional 427,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Schrödinger by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 235,785 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.