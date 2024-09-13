Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,081,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,860,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $66.03 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

