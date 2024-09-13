Scotiabank Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$91.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$103.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 price target on BRP and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BRP from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$96.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRP

BRP Price Performance

BRP stock opened at C$84.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$92.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.25. BRP has a 1 year low of C$77.42 and a 1 year high of C$108.01.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 94.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.3681507 EPS for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.28%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.