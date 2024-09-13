Scott Stanley Erickson Sells 3,890 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $92,387.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Stanley Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $75,855.00.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -292.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

