Seele-N (SEELE) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.000412 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

