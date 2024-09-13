Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 99.6% from the August 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Sekisui House Trading Down 0.9 %

SKHSY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 156,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. Sekisui House has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

