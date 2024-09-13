Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCRB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.97. 2,702,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,365. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $146.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.02. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $26,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,432.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,844 shares of company stock valued at $30,104 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 729,514 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 49.5% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

