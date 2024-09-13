ServiceNow’s (NOW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $900.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $849.62.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $886.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $805.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $765.81. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $889.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $181.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.