Shannon Leigh Mccrae Purchases 19,400 Shares of Probe Gold Inc. (CVE:PRB) Stock

Probe Gold Inc. (CVE:PRB – Get Free Report) Director Shannon Leigh Mccrae purchased 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00.
Probe Gold Stock Down 1.8 %
PRB opened at C$1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.65. Probe Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.83 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Probe Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday.
About Probe Gold
Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.
