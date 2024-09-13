Shawn Mccormick Sells 800 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $203.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.73 and a 200 day moving average of $180.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -370.07 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,467,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,229,000 after purchasing an additional 237,734 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,959,000 after buying an additional 453,294 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,102,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,433,000 after acquiring an additional 192,238 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 770,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

