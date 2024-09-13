Shelley F. Appel Purchases 300 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) Director Shelley F. Appel purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.10 per share, with a total value of $15,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 16.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

