Short Interest in Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Decreases By 78.2%

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Able View Global Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of ABLV opened at $1.17 on Friday. Able View Global has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.
About Able View Global
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Able View Global
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Able View Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Able View Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.