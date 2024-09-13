Short Interest in Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Decreases By 78.2%

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Able View Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ABLV opened at $1.17 on Friday. Able View Global has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

About Able View Global

Able View Global Inc operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment.

