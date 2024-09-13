Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Expands By 225.0%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AGNCM opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.