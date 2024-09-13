Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Declines By 82.7%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the August 15th total of 187,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alstom Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $1.79 on Friday. Alstom has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Alstom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.0836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Alstom’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th.

About Alstom

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

