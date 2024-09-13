Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ) Rises By 130.6%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 130.6% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Down 0.1 %
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94.
