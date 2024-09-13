Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Increases By 109.8%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the August 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.