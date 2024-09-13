Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Decreases By 57.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the August 15th total of 261,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RILYG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.51. 46,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

