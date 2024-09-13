Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Drops By 67.9%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the August 15th total of 333,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 924,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNOX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 70,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $6.41.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,226,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 15.03% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
