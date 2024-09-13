Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Expands By 184.0%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 184.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EGF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

