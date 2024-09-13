Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Increases By 220.8%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 220.8% from the August 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,361,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Buyer Group International Price Performance
Shares of BYRG stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. 2,025,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,309. Buyer Group International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.00.
Buyer Group International Company Profile
