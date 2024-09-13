Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Expands By 166.4%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 166.4% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CHW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $7.19.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
