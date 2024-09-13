Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Expands By 166.4%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 166.4% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CHW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHW. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 985.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 687,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 623,778 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 434,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 27.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 244,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $687,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

