Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Rises By 933.4%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,230,200 shares, a growth of 933.4% from the August 15th total of 506,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,137.0 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPAMF opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

