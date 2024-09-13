Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Rises By 933.4%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,230,200 shares, a growth of 933.4% from the August 15th total of 506,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,137.0 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CPAMF opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.