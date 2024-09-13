Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Declines By 96.9%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:CHGCY traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,082. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.