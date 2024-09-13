Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Increases By 59.5%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.80. 22,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,778. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 10.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 254.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 46,293 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 57.7% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 223,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 81,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 278,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 235,137 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

