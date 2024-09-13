Short Interest in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Increases By 113.1%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the August 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Curis

Curis Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 108,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 96,256 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 380.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curis by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,443. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.33. Curis has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.36). Curis had a negative return on equity of 327.92% and a negative net margin of 468.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

