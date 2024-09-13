Short Interest in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Increases By 113.1%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the August 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Trading of Curis
Curis Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,443. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.33. Curis has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.36). Curis had a negative return on equity of 327.92% and a negative net margin of 468.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.
