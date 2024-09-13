Short Interest in CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Grows By 168.8%

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CV Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of CV Sciences stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.05. 419,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

