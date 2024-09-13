Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Declines By 95.6%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the August 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Danske Bank A/S Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.22. 8,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Danske Bank A/S Company Profile
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
