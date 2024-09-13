Short Interest in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Expands By 57.8%

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the August 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Dave Stock Performance

Shares of DAVEW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,682. Dave has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

About Dave

Dave Inc provides a suite of financial products and services through its financial services platform. The company offers Budget, personal financial management tool that helps members with budgeting, and managing income and expenses; ExtraCash, a short-term liquidity alternative, which allows members to advance funds to their account through automated clearing house network and avoid a fee; Side Hustle, a job application portal to find supplemental or temporary work; and Surveys, which allows member to take paid surveys within the Dave mobile application.

