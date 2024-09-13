Short Interest in Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Expands By 129.7%

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 129.7% from the August 15th total of 27,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digihost Technology stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Digihost Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Digihost Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGHI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.18. 52,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 5.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Digihost Technology has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digihost Technology ( NASDAQ:DGHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digihost Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Digihost Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DGHI

Digihost Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.