Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Declines By 68.8%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the August 15th total of 257,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 3.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

GGLL stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. 789,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,845. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.3328 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

