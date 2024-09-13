Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Decreases By 78.9%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the August 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Disco Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.88. 65,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.12. Disco has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $42.93.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Disco will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

