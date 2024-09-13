Short Interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Decreases By 85.4%

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the August 15th total of 876,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of EDBL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 15,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,283. Edible Garden has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $555,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative return on equity of 52,263.51% and a negative net margin of 77.36%.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

