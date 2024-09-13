Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Expands By 534.5%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 534.5% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $28.51 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

