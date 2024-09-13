Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Expands By 534.5%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 534.5% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $28.51 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.
