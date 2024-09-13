Short Interest in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Drops By 80.0%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.50. 2,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,444. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $22.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 38.7% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 112,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.