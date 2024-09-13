Short Interest in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Drops By 80.0%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.50. 2,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,444. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $22.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
