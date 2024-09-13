Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Grows By 405.5%

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 405.5% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTQI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. 19,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,028. The company has a market capitalization of $405.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $20.93.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.