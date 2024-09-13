Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Grows By 405.5%

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 405.5% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTQI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. 19,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,028. The company has a market capitalization of $405.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $20.93.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $511,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

