Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Expands By 67.7%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the August 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:JETMF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.57. 164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,879. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 18.81. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

