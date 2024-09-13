Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Expands By 67.7%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the August 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JETMF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.57. 164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,879. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 18.81. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile
